Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 15.95 crore

Net Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.9516.70 -4 OPM %-4.952.99 -PBDT-1.22-0.05 -2340 PBT-1.48-0.41 -261 NP-1.50-0.41 -266

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

