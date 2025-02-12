Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 15.95 croreNet Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.9516.70 -4 OPM %-4.952.99 -PBDT-1.22-0.05 -2340 PBT-1.48-0.41 -261 NP-1.50-0.41 -266
