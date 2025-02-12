Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreJolly Plastic Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %-175.00-40.00 -PBDT00.08 -100 PBT00.08 -100 NP00.08 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content