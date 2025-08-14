Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 24.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 24.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 78.77 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 24.32% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 78.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales78.7773.01 8 OPM %24.9322.79 -PBDT19.7317.02 16 PBT14.6011.70 25 NP10.948.80 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

