Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 24.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 78.77 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 24.32% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 78.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales78.7773.01 8 OPM %24.9322.79 -PBDT19.7317.02 16 PBT14.6011.70 25 NP10.948.80 24
