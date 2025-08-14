Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 33.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 3401.08 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 33.85% to Rs 164.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 249.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3401.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3263.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3401.083263.05 4 OPM %10.6913.40 -PBDT371.10457.31 -19 PBT228.92334.71 -32 NP164.80249.12 -34
