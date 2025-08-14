Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit rises 106.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.01% to Rs 55.93 croreNet profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) rose 106.08% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 95.01% to Rs 55.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.9328.68 95 OPM %22.4916.91 -PBDT10.394.06 156 PBT9.553.43 178 NP7.463.62 106
