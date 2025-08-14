Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 69.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.63% to Rs 58.99 croreNet profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 69.28% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.63% to Rs 58.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.9974.32 -21 OPM %22.6141.71 -PBDT10.1427.93 -64 PBT8.1626.33 -69 NP5.2417.06 -69
