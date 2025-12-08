Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property in North Goa

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the opening of its newest property in the heart of North Goa: Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim. This newly opened 3-star deluxe hotel marks the group's 8th property in Goa, further strengthening its presence in the country's vibrant coastal tourism market.

The hotel will operate under the 'Regenta Place' brand, which is designed to cater to travelers who value both convenience and affordability.

The property is conveniently located, with Candolim Beach just 1.0 km away, Calangute Beach at 2.7 km, and Baga Beach at 4.6 km.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

NACL Industries approves terms of rights issue

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon