Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6457 shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 December 2025.

Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6457 shares. The stock gained 0.12% to Rs.409.70. Volumes stood at 11149 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 51658 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2401 shares. The stock slipped 0.08% to Rs.2,657.40. Volumes stood at 2799 shares in the last session.

 

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73752 shares. The stock dropped 5.28% to Rs.5,087.45. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin for 6th day, LS takes up Question Hour

jewellery, Gold

Buying gold jewellery for investment? Not a good idea, says this Kotak note

Stock Market LIVE, December 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 26,100; SmallCaps underperform; India VIX up 3%

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal

Dynamatic Technologies soars 7% on signing new pact with Dassault Aviation

Top grossers

Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 47656 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7791 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.1,711.00. Volumes stood at 4367 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd notched up volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38137 shares. The stock rose 6.99% to Rs.482.30. Volumes stood at 7805 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

Indices trades with minor losses; realty shares decline

Indices trades with minor losses; realty shares decline

Vidya Wires IPO ends with subscription of 26.59 times

Vidya Wires IPO ends with subscription of 26.59 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon