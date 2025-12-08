Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

SPML Infra rose 6.57% to Rs 199.45 after the company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

The project, undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as part of the Nonera Water Supply Project, is aimed at strengthening the water supply network across the Kota and Bundi regions.

The contract includes construction and operational work along with 10 years of operations and maintenance. Under Package-1, the scope covers the execution, testing, and commissioning of three intake wells and three water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 118 MLD.

 

It also includes three clear water reservoirs with a total capacity of 16.1 million liters and 52.6 km of pipelines ranging from 600 mm to 1300 mm in diameter, supported by PLC and SCADA systems. The project is expected to provide functional household tap connections and clean drinking water to over 1.03 million people.

SPML Infra is in the business of infrastructure development.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.3% to Rs 15.04 crore on a 0.4% decrease in net sales to Rs 187.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

GK Energy successfully installs 7,620 off-grid solar pumps in Maharashtra

Indices trades with minor losses; realty shares decline

Vidya Wires IPO ends with subscription of 26.59 times

Landmark Cars expands BYD showroom in Pune

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

