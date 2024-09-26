Royal Orchid Hotels signs new 5-star property in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

The new property signing is part of ROHL's expansion plans in India with hotels across segments ranging from upscale properties to value stays. The property will be managed by ROHL and will start welcoming guests from early 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a 5-star resort property in the historical city of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. This is the company's 11th hotel in Rajasthan and will be branded a 'Regenta Resort' property.