NTPC Green Energy signs JV agreement with MAHAPREIT

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
To jointly develop 10 GW renewable energy projects
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT) on 25 September 2024.
The JV Company will undertake development of 10 GW of Renewable Energy Parks and Projects in Maharashtra or in any other state of India.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

