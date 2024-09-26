NTPC Green Energy signs JV agreement with MAHAPREIT

To jointly develop 10 GW renewable energy projectsNTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT) on 25 September 2024.
The JV Company will undertake development of 10 GW of Renewable Energy Parks and Projects in Maharashtra or in any other state of India.
