RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 96.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 379.73 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 96.45% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 379.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 355.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

