RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 96.45% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 379.73 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 96.45% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 379.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 355.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales379.73355.10 7 OPM %1.007.51 -PBDT3.6430.13 -88 PBT1.8627.21 -93 NP0.6718.87 -96
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST