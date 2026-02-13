Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.90% to Rs 54.04 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 47.37% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.90% to Rs 54.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.54.0436.056.076.521.400.930.900.510.560.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News