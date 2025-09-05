Friday, September 05, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market opens on firm note; breadth positive

Market opens on firm note; breadth positive

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Auto, realty and PSU bank shares advanced, while FMCG and media stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 163.36 points or 0.20% to 80,881.37. The Nifty 50 index rose 56.05 points or 0.23% to 24,789.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,560 shares rose and 1,240 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 106.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,233.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 September 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Also Read

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 24,750; FMCG index dips 1%, ITC 2%

hospitality, hotels

YES Securities sees 40% upside in this hotel stock, initiates with 'Buy'

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies rises 20% in a year; brokerage sees 24% more upside

US President Donald Trump

Trump's dinner with tech CEOs: Which Indian-origin bosses among attendees?

Trump, White House dinner, tech CEOs

Trump hosts top tech CEOs at White House dinner, Musk absent from list

Indo Tech Transformers jumped 4.08% after the company secured purchase orders worth Rs 78.39 crore from Avaada Clean Project for the supply of nine 125 MVA power transformers, reinforcing the companys position in the renewable energy infrastructure segment.

Yasho Industries rose 1.75% after the company entered into a 15-year long-term supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for lubricant additives.

RPP Infra Projects shed 0.18%. The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC work order worth Rs 134.21 crore from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.32% to 6.473 from the previous close of 6.491.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1100 compared with its close of 88.1200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.33% to Rs 106,773.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 98.12.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.53% to 4.154.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 11 cents or 0.16% to $66.88 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market advanced on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday formalizing a lower Japanese auto import tariff of 15%, down from 27.5%.

The order also confirmed the agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investments in U.S. projects.

Several Asian chip stocks were in focus after Trump said Thursday stateside that his administration plans to slap tariffs on semiconductor imports from firms that do not move production to the United States. The comments came ahead of Trumps dinner with top technology CEOs at the renovated Rose Garden.

Japanese real wages turned positive for the first time in seven months on the back of hefty summertime bonuses, but elevated inflation added to pressure on consumption, data showed on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key determinant of households purchasing power, edged up 0.5% in July from a year earlier, the first increase since December last year, when they inched up by 0.3%.

Overnight stateside, all three key benchmarks rose on hopes of a favorable jobs report that supports a Federal Reserve rate cut chance.

The broad market S&P 500 finished up 0.83% at 6,502.08, while the Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.98% at 21,707.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 350.06 points, or 0.77%, at 45,621.29. It was the S&P 500's 21st record close so far this year.

Data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, while hiring by private employers slowed in August, offering further evidence that labor market conditions were softening.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000 for the week ended August 30, the US Labor Department said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concor inks MoU with BPIPL to operate terminal in Gujarat

Concor inks MoU with BPIPL to operate terminal in Gujarat

Power Grid wins bid for transmission project in Sonbhadra District, Uttar Pradesh

Power Grid wins bid for transmission project in Sonbhadra District, Uttar Pradesh

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities on Dalal Street

Inox Wind appoints director

Inox Wind appoints director

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, RPP Infra Projects, Indo-Tech Transformers, Trent, Yasho Industries

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, RPP Infra Projects, Indo-Tech Transformers, Trent, Yasho Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon