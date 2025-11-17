RR Metalmakers India standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.24% to Rs 23.10 croreNet profit of RR Metalmakers India rose 9.52% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 109.24% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.1011.04 109 OPM %3.907.61 -PBDT0.480.31 55 PBT0.420.27 56 NP0.230.21 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content