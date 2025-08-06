RSWM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 1170.31 croreNet profit of RSWM reported to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 1170.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1207.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1170.311207.91 -3 OPM %6.223.99 -PBDT49.6920.18 146 PBT11.03-21.98 LP NP8.37-14.73 LP
