Sheela Foam standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 696.59 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 24.83% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 696.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 503.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales696.59503.69 38 OPM %9.569.45 -PBDT53.7851.09 5 PBT32.2731.78 2 NP24.1032.06 -25
