Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.51% to Rs 60.68 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods remain constant at Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 60.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales60.6847.59 28 OPM %7.056.18 -PBDT4.854.13 17 PBT3.693.74 -1 NP2.752.75 0
