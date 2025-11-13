Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 166.68 croreNet profit of Ruchira Papers declined 11.71% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 166.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales166.68165.44 1 OPM %14.8217.14 -PBDT25.2527.54 -8 PBT21.0823.29 -9 NP15.6017.67 -12
