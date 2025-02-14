Business Standard

Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rudra Ecovation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 39.24% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net loss of Rudra Ecovation reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.24% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.924.97 39 OPM %-9.2520.12 -PBDT-1.050.81 PL PBT-1.340.48 PL NP-1.290.51 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

