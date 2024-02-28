Rudra Gas receives order of Rs 9.96 cr from HPCL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rudra Gas Enterprise has received two orders from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation amounting to Rs 9.96 crore. One of the orders is for Laying of PE pipe network & associated works along with last mile connectivity and direct marketing agency for PNG connections in geographical areas of banka (Bihar), Dumka, Godda, Jamtara, pakur & Sahibganj districts of Bihar / Jharkhand. The second order is for laying of PE pipe network & associated works along with last mile connectivity and direct marketing agency for PNG connections in geographical areas of Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk districts of Rajasthan.