Rudra Gas receives order of Rs 9.96 cr from HPCL

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Rudra Gas Enterprise has received two orders from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation amounting to Rs 9.96 crore. One of the orders is for Laying of PE pipe network & associated works along with last mile connectivity and direct marketing agency for PNG connections in geographical areas of banka (Bihar), Dumka, Godda, Jamtara, pakur & Sahibganj districts of Bihar / Jharkhand. The second order is for laying of PE pipe network & associated works along with last mile connectivity and direct marketing agency for PNG connections in geographical areas of Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk districts of Rajasthan.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

