Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 112.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales rise 78.70% to Rs 54.45 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 112.62% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.70% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.4530.47 79 OPM %7.073.84 -PBDT4.021.80 123 PBT3.391.37 147 NP2.191.03 113

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

