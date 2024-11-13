Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 112.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.70% to Rs 54.45 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 112.62% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.70% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.4530.47 79 OPM %7.073.84 -PBDT4.021.80 123 PBT3.391.37 147 NP2.191.03 113
