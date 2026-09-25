Runwal Enterprises IPO subscribed 42%

The offer received bids for 50.85 lakh shares as against 1.21 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Runwal Enterprises received bids for 50,85,906 shares as against 1,21,11,294 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 290 and 305 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore. Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 100 crore towards prepayment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 225 crore towards investment in wholly owned material subsidiaries namely Runwal Residency Private Limited and Evie Real Estate Private Limited, for repayment/ pre-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain of their outstanding borrowings and balance towards funding acquisitions of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Runwal Enterprises, promoted by Subodh Subhash Runwal, is a Mumbai-based real estate developer engaged across residential, commercial, retail and educational projects, with offerings spanning affordable, mid-income and luxury segments. As of 31 March 2026, the company had completed 19 projects with a developable area of 12.09 million square feet (msft), 28 ongoing projects covering 19.88 msft and 33 upcoming projects spanning 56.41 msft. Its projects are primarily concentrated in Mumbai, with developments also in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The company follows an integrated development model covering land acquisition, design, construction, sales and marketing, and post-sales services, while undertaking projects through greenfield, joint development and asset-light models. It has also developed large integrated townships featuring residential, retail, commercial and educational facilities. As of 31 March 2026, the company had 7,072 unsold units across completed and ongoing projects, representing 7.55 msft of unsold developable area.

Ahead of the IPO, Orient Cables (India) on Thursday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 148.94 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 48.83 lakh shares at Rs 305 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 185.78 crore and sales of Rs 1,798.95 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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