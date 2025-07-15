Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Investment & Precision Castings wins order from PLR Systems

Investment & Precision Castings wins order from PLR Systems

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Investment & Precision Castings has been awarded a contract by PLR Systems for the supply of precision investment castings components for the defense sector.

PLR Systems is a joint venture between the Adani Group and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), specializing in manufacturing small arms and associated defense equipment. This entity is known for producing renowned weapons such as the TAVOR Assault Rifle, X95 Assault Rifle, GALIL Sniper Rifle, NEGEV Light Machine Gun, and UZI Sub Machine Gun, which are extensively used by the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Mech Projects wins order of Rs 52.96 cr from Jhabua Power

Power Mech Projects wins order of Rs 52.96 cr from Jhabua Power

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon