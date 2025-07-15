Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy Ltd Surges 1.88%

K.P. Energy Ltd Surges 1.88%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

K.P. Energy Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

K.P. Energy Ltd gained 1.88% today to trade at Rs 512.45. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.49% to quote at 5524.91. The index is up 4.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 1.42% and Orient Green Power Company Ltd added 1.37% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 12.44 % over last one year compared to the 2.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

K.P. Energy Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1554 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39509 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 673.75 on 11 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 337 on 09 May 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from South Central Railway

RVNL bags LoA for OHE upgradation project from South Central Railway

Brightcom Group improves its ranking in Pixalate's Seller Trust Index (Mobile SSP category )

Brightcom Group improves its ranking in Pixalate's Seller Trust Index (Mobile SSP category )

Investment & Precision Castings wins order from PLR Systems

Investment & Precision Castings wins order from PLR Systems

Power Mech Projects wins order of Rs 52.96 cr from Jhabua Power

Power Mech Projects wins order of Rs 52.96 cr from Jhabua Power

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon