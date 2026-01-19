RVNL emerges L1 for South Eastern Railway's VSS project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Eastern Railway to install video surveillance system (VSS) in LHB coaches with 4 cameras.

The order includes supply, installation and commissioning of IP based video surveillance system (VSS) in LHB coaches with 4 cameras as per RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/TC/106/2025, Version 3.1 or Latest including Rugged Hand Held Terminal (HHT)I Tablet along with 8 TB external SSD.

The said order is valued at Rs 87.55 crore and it will be executed within 10 months from the date of issue of purchase order.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.90% to end at Rs 335.30 on the BSE.

