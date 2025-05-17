S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 202.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.37% to Rs 564.44 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 202.33% to Rs 102.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 564.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 511.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.17% to Rs 73.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 2112.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1832.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales564.44511.39 10 2112.721832.64 15 OPM %13.0117.51 -13.9916.55 - PBDT62.3780.87 -23 270.06269.34 0 PBT37.6958.84 -36 175.36183.28 -4 NP102.5233.91 202 73.24122.42 -40
