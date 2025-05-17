Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 84.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 84.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 49.24% to Rs 16.74 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 84.92% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.24% to Rs 16.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.84% to Rs 7.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 102.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.7432.98 -49 102.3695.74 7 OPM %1.085.52 -6.099.46 - PBDT0.181.91 -91 10.079.94 1 PBT-0.041.73 PL 9.219.20 0 NP0.271.79 -85 7.287.65 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.51 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit rises 39.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit rises 39.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 92.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 92.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Kross standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Kross standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon