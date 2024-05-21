Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore
Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 73.60% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.13% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.97% to Rs 627.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales186.79106.57 75 627.80433.05 45 OPM %25.4822.52 -24.2424.62 - PBDT47.3426.73 77 151.39114.47 32 PBT36.3820.65 76 112.6591.17 24 NP26.7015.38 74 84.8267.25 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon