S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 186.79 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 73.60% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.13% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.97% to Rs 627.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content