S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.13% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.97% to Rs 627.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 73.60% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 186.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.186.79106.57627.80433.0525.4822.5224.2424.6247.3426.73151.39114.4736.3820.65112.6591.1726.7015.3884.8267.25