Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty signals strong start as global sentiment turns risk-on

GIFT Nifty signals strong start as global sentiment turns risk-on

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 82.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a strong opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 4,662.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,911.99 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 May 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 15216.12 crore in the secondary market during May 2025 (so far). This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 3243.03 crore in April 2024.

Also Read

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

F&O expiry alert! Which way will the Nifty swing? Data, analysts say this

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Musk exits DOGE, thanks Trump for chance to 'reduce wasteful spending'

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains nearly 300 pts, Nifty atop 24,800 in pre-open; Gold slips

Dividend

Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Bajaj Finance, Infosys, 14 others in focus

Pitch Report for IPL 2025 qualifier 1

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, Mullanpur stadium stats

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures surged 561 points early Thursday, setting the stage for a buoyant open on Wall Street.

 

Asian shares mostly followed suit, climbing higher after a US federal court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs. The court ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing tariffs on over 180 countries and territories back in April.

The decision came from a three-judge panel at the US Court of International Trade. They found that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the legal crutch Trump leaned on, didn't give the president free rein to roll out such broad trade measures. The court issued a permanent halt to the tariffs named in the case and blocked any future tweaks. The Trump administration now has 10 days to make the necessary changes but has already appealed the decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea, cut its benchmark interest rate from 2.75% to 2.5%, marking its lowest level since August 2022.

Investors in Asia are also keeping a close watch on chipmakers after Nvidias strong earnings. The GPU giant beat expectations on both top and bottom lines, driven by a 73% year-over-year surge in its data center business.

Back in the US, stock markets closed lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 dipped 0.56%, the Nasdaq fell 0.51%, and the Dow Jones lost 0.58% as investors digested earnings and the latest Fed minutes.

Speaking of which, the Feds May 6-7 meeting minutes hinted at a looming policy dilemma. Officials acknowledged that they may soon face some tough calls if inflation and unemployment start rising together. The Fed might be forced to choose between fighting inflation with higher rates or supporting growth and jobs by cutting them.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks ended slightly lower Wednesday, weighed down by rising US Treasury yields and escalating trade tensions between the United States and the European Union. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained largely inactive, while elevated market valuations continued to limit the scope for fresh buying. The Nifty 50 closed below the 24,800 level, with the broader market displaying a range-bound trend, slightly skewed to the downside. FMCG, auto and pharma shares dragged. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 239.31 points or 0.29% to 81,312.32. The Nifty 50 index fell 73.75 points or 0.30% to 24,752.45.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avani Feeds, IRCTC

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avani Feeds, IRCTC

Ujaas Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ujaas Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BCL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BCL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon