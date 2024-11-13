S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 134.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 18.30 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 134.48% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.3013.51 35 OPM %4.593.85 -PBDT0.790.39 103 PBT0.780.38 105 NP0.680.29 134
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content