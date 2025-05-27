Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 399.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 39.62 croreNet profit of Robust Hotels rose 399.03% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 247.26% to Rs 16.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 136.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.6237.85 5 136.28122.46 11 OPM %32.3637.17 -26.3825.82 - PBDT18.3012.72 44 39.6225.64 55 PBT13.957.12 96 22.097.47 196 NP10.282.06 399 16.464.74 247
