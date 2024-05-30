Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 43.10 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.96% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 159.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of S & S Power Switchgear declined 19.05% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 43.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.43.1046.38159.38139.526.732.876.821.041.511.986.58-1.330.911.474.19-3.340.510.632.892.45