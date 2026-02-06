Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 63.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.86% to Rs 987.83 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 63.65% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.86% to Rs 987.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1642.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.987.831642.462.513.0622.1740.2411.6530.2910.8829.93

