Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 63.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 39.86% to Rs 987.83 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 63.65% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.86% to Rs 987.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1642.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales987.831642.46 -40 OPM %2.513.06 -PBDT22.1740.24 -45 PBT11.6530.29 -62 NP10.8829.93 -64

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

