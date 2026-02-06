Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 9.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 3601.09 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 9.01% to Rs 879.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 807.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 3601.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3143.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3601.093143.6224.6325.991142.841102.431119.631062.57879.78807.04

