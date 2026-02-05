Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 144.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.58% to Rs 1257.02 crore

Net profit of Saatvik Green Energy rose 144.05% to Rs 98.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 142.58% to Rs 1257.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 518.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1257.02518.1912.2013.15141.6457.78126.9448.3498.7240.45

