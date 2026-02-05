Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 144.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 144.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 142.58% to Rs 1257.02 crore

Net profit of Saatvik Green Energy rose 144.05% to Rs 98.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 142.58% to Rs 1257.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 518.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1257.02518.19 143 OPM %12.2013.15 -PBDT141.6457.78 145 PBT126.9448.34 163 NP98.7240.45 144

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.37% in the December 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

