Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 9.87% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.655.95-88.32-113.4515.9114.6315.4013.8211.1310.13

