Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 9.87% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.655.95 -5 OPM %-88.32-113.45 -PBDT15.9114.63 9 PBT15.4013.82 11 NP11.1310.13 10

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

