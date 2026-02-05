Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.22% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital declined 77.78% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.22% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.142.2936.8483.410.421.890.421.890.421.89

