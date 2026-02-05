Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 50.22% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Sunshine Capital declined 77.78% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.22% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.142.29 -50 OPM %36.8483.41 -PBDT0.421.89 -78 PBT0.421.89 -78 NP0.421.89 -78

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

