Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 482.79 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 41.36% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 482.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales482.79371.24 30 OPM %4.443.32 -PBDT26.2619.52 35 PBT25.4618.78 36 NP19.1413.54 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 9.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 1.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 1.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance