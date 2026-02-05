GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 41.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 482.79 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 41.36% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 482.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

