N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.600.60 0 OPM %-28.3366.67 -PBDT-0.040.50 PL PBT-0.63-0.14 -350 NP-0.70-0.15 -367

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

