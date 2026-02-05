Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 814.95 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 41.37% to Rs 183.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 814.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 657.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.814.95657.1634.2627.61261.42187.91229.37160.16183.33129.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News