Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 814.95 croreNet profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 41.37% to Rs 183.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 129.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 814.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 657.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales814.95657.16 24 OPM %34.2627.61 -PBDT261.42187.91 39 PBT229.37160.16 43 NP183.33129.68 41
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST