Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 41.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 17.19 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 41.78% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.1914.2910.4118.051.271.900.851.460.851.46

