Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 277.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 15.00 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 277.36% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.0011.79 27 OPM %18.7312.98 -PBDT2.441.08 126 PBT2.000.53 277 NP2.000.53 277
