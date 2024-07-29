Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.95% to Rs 16.84 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.95% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.8419.57 -14 OPM %7.195.57 -PBDT0.940.88 7 PBT0.480.44 9 NP0.340.33 3
