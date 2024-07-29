Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.95% to Rs 16.84 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.95% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.8419.577.195.570.940.880.480.440.340.33