Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 124.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 124.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 137.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 203.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 184.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.203.60184.5739.4154.16-14.20-53.51-39.86-68.30-124.34-137.12