Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sadhna Broadcast declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.14% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.874.056.976.420.200.300.090.210.070.13