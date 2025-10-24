Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Green Energy, Kaynes Tech, UGRO Capital

Stock Alert: Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Green Energy, Kaynes Tech, UGRO Capital

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Earnings Today:

Dr. Reddy's Labs, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Latent View Analytics, Supreme Petrochem, Coforge, Cigniti Tech, and Aditya Birla AMC will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Cipla announced that it has entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly to distribute tirzepatide in India under the brand name Yurpeak. The drug, indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, will be priced at par with Eli Lillys Mounjaro.

Hero MotoCorp said it has forayed into the UK market through a partnership with MotoGB. The company has also introduced its Euro 5+ range, led by Hunk 440, expanding its global footprint to 51 countries.

 

NTPC Green Energys subsidiary declared commercial operations of 9.9 MW out of its 92.4 MW wind project in Bhuj, Gujarat. With this, the NTPC Green Energy Groups total installed capacity has increased to 7,563.57 MW.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start amid strong global cues

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial's AI-generated festive film celebrates the spirit of Diwali

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q2: Analysts see near-term GST drag, recovery in H2; buy or sell?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

Ikea

IKEA leases 37,000 sq ft at Phoenix Marketcity Pune for Rs 38 lakh/month

Kaynes Technologys subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH to acquire a 7% stake in Sensonic GmbH for a consideration of 1 euro.

UGRO Capital said its board has approved the issuance of 5,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 50 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 150 crore.

Himatsingka Seide announced that its board has approved fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through permissible modes, including issuance of equity shares and other eligible securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; Japan's headline inflation rises to 2.9%

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; Japan's headline inflation rises to 2.9%

IHCL to invest $1.76 million in Hong Kong subsidiary OIHK

IHCL to invest $1.76 million in Hong Kong subsidiary OIHK

Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 1.35%

Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 1.35%

Bondada Engg bags Rs 1,050 cr order from Adani Group

Bondada Engg bags Rs 1,050 cr order from Adani Group

China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon