Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 33.58 croreNet profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.5835.14 -4 OPM %0.452.48 -PBDT0.610.64 -5 PBT0.470.48 -2 NP0.400.33 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content