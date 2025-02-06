Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 207.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 1453.07 croreNet profit of Sagility India rose 207.24% to Rs 216.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1453.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1260.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1453.071260.18 15 OPM %26.9920.65 -PBDT405.99219.07 85 PBT289.8143.52 566 NP216.9170.60 207
