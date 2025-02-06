Vipul consolidated net profit declines 94.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.83% to Rs 11.26 croreNet profit of Vipul declined 94.10% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 92.83% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 157.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.26157.14 -93 OPM %19.8050.18 -PBDT4.4282.14 -95 PBT3.7381.43 -95 NP3.7363.18 -94
